WORLD
2 MIN READ
North Korea unveils 250 missile launchers, boosts nuclear readiness
Kim Jong Un oversaw the delivery of advanced missile launchers to North Korean troops, highlighting the importance of enhancing the country's nuclear readiness to counter external pressures.
North Korea unveils 250 missile launchers, boosts nuclear readiness
The new missile system is designed to bolster North Korea's military capabilities. / Photo: Reuters
August 5, 2024

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the delivery of a new tactical ballistic missile system to troops on Sunday, state media KCNA reported on Monday.

Kim also gave a speech at the ceremonial event in Pyongyang where 250 new tactical ballistic missile launchers were unveiled, according to KCNA.

The launchers have been described by state media as a powerful up-to-date tactical attack weapon personally designed by Kim and ready to be transferred to KPA units.

RelatedNorth Korea tests 'super-large' cruise missile warhead

Stockpiling nuclear weapons

Recommended

KPA refers to the Korean People's Army, the country's military forces. North Korea said it test-fired its new tactical ballistic missile last month.

Pyongyang will have enhanced nuclear readiness in the near future to deter nuclear threats and protect itself to respond to any challenges, the leader was quoted as saying in the speech to troops and military scientists.

Kim reaffirmed his stance that stockpiling and improving the country's nuclear weapons was the best way to counter what he said were nuclear threats and pressure from the United States.

The leader of the reclusive state also said peace was guaranteed by the "absolute and matchless self-defence capability," according to KCNA.

RelatedNorth Korea launches cruise missiles amidst South Korean drills
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers