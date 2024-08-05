North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the delivery of a new tactical ballistic missile system to troops on Sunday, state media KCNA reported on Monday.

Kim also gave a speech at the ceremonial event in Pyongyang where 250 new tactical ballistic missile launchers were unveiled, according to KCNA.

The launchers have been described by state media as a powerful up-to-date tactical attack weapon personally designed by Kim and ready to be transferred to KPA units.

Related North Korea tests 'super-large' cruise missile warhead

Stockpiling nuclear weapons