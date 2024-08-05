WORLD
Who is Bangladesh's army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman?
In a career spanning three-and-a-half decades, General Waker-Uz-Zaman worked closely with Sheikh Hasina, serving as the principal staff officer at the Armed Forces Division.
General Waker-Uz-Zaman has been thrust into the limelight, announcing the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who fled the country. / Photo: @Conflict DISP on X / Others
August 5, 2024

Just over a month after he became Bangladesh's army chief, General Waker-Uz-Zaman has been thrust into the limelight, announcing the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who fled the country.

Zaman said in a televised address on Monday that after discussions with "all political parties", it was decided that an interim government would be formed.

It was not clear if the army would play a role, but Zaman said:

"We will now go to the president of the country, where we will discuss about the formation of the interim government, form the interim government, and manage the nation," he said.

Zaman, 58, assumed the duties of army chief on June 23 for three years — the normal tenure for the position.

General Waker-Uz-Zaman

Born in Dhaka in 1966, he is married to Sarahnaz Kamalika Zaman, the daughter of General Muhammad Mustafizur Rahman, who was army chief from 1997 to 2000.

Zaman holds a Masters degree in Defence Studies from the National University of Bangladesh and a Master of Arts in Defence Studies from King's College, London, according to the Bangladesh Army website.

Before becoming the army chief, he served as the Chief of General Staff for a little over six months — a role in which he oversaw, among other things, military operations and intelligence, Bangladesh's role in UN peacekeeping operations, and budget.

In a career spanning three-and-a-half decades, he has also worked closely with Hasina, serving as the principal staff officer at the Armed Forces Division under the Prime Minister's Office.

Zaman has also been associated with the modernisation of the army, the army website said.

As protests rocked the country once again this month, Zaman called upon army personnel to ensure the security of people's lives, properties, and important state installations.

SOURCE:Reuters
