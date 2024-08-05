Civil Defence agency in Gaza has said it received the bodies of 80 unidentified Palestinians from Israel, which it buried in a mass grave.

"We received 80 bodies inside 15 bags, with more than four martyrs in each bag, each wrapped in a single shroud", Civil Defence Director Yamen Abu Suleiman said on Monday.

Abu Suleiman said Israeli authorities did not provide any information about the bodies, including their names or where they were found or taken from.

"We do not know if they are martyrs (killed in Gaza) or prisoners from (Israel's) jails", he added.

In a video released by the Health Ministry in Gaza, men in hazmat suits could be seen inspecting the corpses wrapped in blue plastic sheeting, before unloading them from the shipping container they had arrived in.

The footage then showed the bodies being laid in a line for burial in a mass grave dug in the sand.

The bodies were later buried at the Turkish cemetery, near Khan Younis, the main city in the southern part of Gaza, journalists said.

'Suffering of families'