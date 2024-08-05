Leeds - On my daily walk with my toddler, there is an invisible line that marks the point at which I must turn around and walk back the way I came. Beyond this point is a council estate inhabited by a largely white English community that is famous for not being nice to Muslims.

Some people in the United Kingdom talk about "no go zones," areas where they (absurdly) believe Muslim majorities rule the streets with Sharia law. But no one talks about the very real no-go zones for visibly Muslim women in Britain, like myself.

Since last week's horrific mass stabbing of young children in Southport and the far-right violence that ensued as a result of disinformation about the background of the accused, 17-year-old Axel Rudakabana, no-go zones have spread across most of Yorkshire, the county I live in.

Over the weekend, a Muslim woman in Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire, was the victim of an acid attack by far-right rioters. Since then, I have been asked by my parents and my husband not to use public transport and not to go to Leeds or Wakefield, the two nearest cities to me. I am effectively a prisoner in my own home until the riots hopefully come to an end.

Lockdown

It is currently school summer holidays in Britain, and while I am privileged to live in a house and able to go into my garden if I need some fresh air or somewhere for my son to play, not all Muslim, Black, Asian and ethnic minority mothers can do the same.

Those who live in flats with multiple children rely on local playgrounds or allow their children to play outside in the street. They also depend on summer activity schemes run by local libraries or mosques.

Turning to these venues for recreation is now not possible, as the streets have become the sites of violent assaults, theft and arson, with mosques being prime targets and even libraries being set on fire and destroyed. Put simply, right now, British Muslim mothers like me are scared for ours and our children's lives.

The riots initially started in Merseyside in North West England before spreading to other towns and cities in North East England, Yorkshire and the Midlands, such as Manchester, Hartlepool, Liverpool, Leeds, Rotherham, Tamowrth and Nottingham.

These are areas with large multi-ethnic and refugee communities. As of today, the violence has spread as far as Belfast in Northern Ireland.

Over the weekend, my Muslim, Black, Asian and ethnic minority friends and I sent each other messages of love and solidarity, urging each other to stay safe and take care when going out.

WhatsApp messages are circulating on groups advising when and where the next riots are due to take place and advising Muslim sisters to stay at home. Some British Muslims are saying that this is exactly what the far-right rioters want – for us to be afraid and stay at home.

However, as a mother, it is not just my safety I need to consider. I need to think about the possibility of my two-year-old Asian-Arab son being a target.