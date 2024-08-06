Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has selected Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate, choosing a plain speaker from America's heartland over a more charismatic Josh Shapiro.

Walz seems to be a safe pick for the Democrats, who want to attract the hundreds of thousands of Americans angry over Israel's war on Gaza and who voted “uncommitted” in the primaries. At the same time, he has not openly criticised Israel despite the deadly war in Gaza where the Israeli military has killed nearly 40,000 people, most of them women and children.

Considering Walz's often conflicting stance on a wide range of issues, it is difficult to label him "anti" or "pro." Like a seasoned diplomat, he adheres to everything and yet nothing.

In 2001, when the US president, President George W. Bush, in an address to a joint session of Congress, said, "Either you are with us, or them", Tim Walz might have whispered ... 'I am with you, them, none and all!'

He has supported Israel throughout his career while advocating for more aid to the Palestinians and more recently called for a ceasefire in Gaza and a two-state solution.

Walz, 60, a former educator and retired Army officer, met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Syrian President Bashar al Assad in 2009.

In Congress, he has voted to allocate foreign aid, including to Israel, and to back the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which was reviled by Israel and its fiercest allies but supported by most Democrats in Congress.