WORLD
3 MIN READ
Who is Tim Walz, Kamala Harris's running mate?
Minnesota Governor is a safe pick for the Democratic Party which wants to pacify hundreds of thousands of Americans angry over Israel's war on Gaza.
Who is Tim Walz, Kamala Harris's running mate?
He has supported Israel throughout his career while advocating for more aid to the Palestinians and more recently for a ceasefire in Gaza. / Photo: AP / Others
August 6, 2024

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has selected Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate, choosing a plain speaker from America's heartland over a more charismatic Josh Shapiro.

Walz seems to be a safe pick for the Democrats, who want to attract the hundreds of thousands of Americans angry over Israel's war on Gaza and who voted “uncommitted” in the primaries. At the same time, he has not openly criticised Israel despite the deadly war in Gaza where the Israeli military has killed nearly 40,000 people, most of them women and children.

Considering Walz's often conflicting stance on a wide range of issues, it is difficult to label him "anti" or "pro." Like a seasoned diplomat, he adheres to everything and yet nothing.

In 2001, when the US president, President George W. Bush, in an address to a joint session of Congress, said, "Either you are with us, or them", Tim Walz might have whispered ... 'I am with you, them, none and all!'

He has supported Israel throughout his career while advocating for more aid to the Palestinians and more recently called for a ceasefire in Gaza and a two-state solution.

Walz, 60, a former educator and retired Army officer, met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Syrian President Bashar al Assad in 2009.

In Congress, he has voted to allocate foreign aid, including to Israel, and to back the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which was reviled by Israel and its fiercest allies but supported by most Democrats in Congress.

Recommended
RelatedProfile: Can Kamala Harris be the first female and Black US president?

'The Walz twist'

Walz helped enact an ambitious Democratic agenda for his state, including generous aid to families.

Walz ordered Minnesota’s flags to be flown at half-mast after October 7 in support of Tel Aviv and denounced the attack in a meeting with members of the Minnesota Jewish community.

Like his other political views, Walz appeared to back Pro-Palestinian student protestors at the US campuses, but at the same time, he worried about the safety of Jewish students.

In 2006 and 2007, Walz campaigned against the war in Iraq and went on to vote for the withdrawal of US forces but like always he came up with his own twist as he broke rank with most Democrats in voting for supplemental funding for Iraq.

RelatedKamala Harris picks Tim Walz as running mate for US election: sources
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers