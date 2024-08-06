Türkiye’s Defence Industry Executive Committee has discussed its goals, top projects, and the level achieved by the domestic industry, which in recent years has hit new highs and set new records.

Chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the committee convened at the presidential complex in the Turkish capital Ankara on Tuesday.

“Assessments were made of the level achieved by Türkiye’s defence industry, future goals, and critical projects,” said the country’s Communications Directorate on X.

“The commitment to supporting the domestic and national defence industry was underlined,” it added.

During the meeting, the Steel Dome project was discussed, which focuses on integrating layered air defence systems, sensors, and weapons into a network, providing a common air picture in real time, and using artificial intelligence to assist decision-makers.

The meeting also discussed projects for air defence and missile systems, Türkiye's indigenous Kaan fighter jet, Bayraktar TB3, Akinci and Aksungur UAVs (drones) and various unmanned aerial and maritime vehicles.