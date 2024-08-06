TÜRKİYE
Major Turkish defence projects discussed at presidential complex
The Steel Dome project, the indigenous Kaan fighter jet, the Bayraktar TB3, Akinci and Aksungur UAVs (drones) and various unmanned aerial and maritime vehicles will be discussed at the meeting.
Chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the committee convened at the presidential complex in the Turkish capital Ankara on Tuesday. / Photo: AA
August 6, 2024

Türkiye’s Defence Industry Executive Committee has discussed its goals, top projects, and the level achieved by the domestic industry, which in recent years has hit new highs and set new records.

Chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the committee convened at the presidential complex in the Turkish capital Ankara on Tuesday.

“Assessments were made of the level achieved by Türkiye’s defence industry, future goals, and critical projects,” said the country’s Communications Directorate on X.

“The commitment to supporting the domestic and national defence industry was underlined,” it added.

During the meeting, the Steel Dome project was discussed, which focuses on integrating layered air defence systems, sensors, and weapons into a network, providing a common air picture in real time, and using artificial intelligence to assist decision-makers.

The meeting also discussed projects for air defence and missile systems, Türkiye's indigenous Kaan fighter jet, Bayraktar TB3, Akinci and Aksungur UAVs (drones) and various unmanned aerial and maritime vehicles.

Turkish UAVs have gained fame in such conflicts as Ukraine, and won contracts from countries around the world. A growing percentage of weapons and vehicles used by the Turkish Armed Forces is also made domestically.

“The meeting also addressed projects for enhancing the country's space access capabilities, systems for improving situational awareness on land, air, and sea, electronic warfare systems, and defence systems against mini/micro UAVs and swarm-capable kamikaze unmanned maritime vehicles,” it added.

Projects for modernising tanks and fighter jets, developing engines and power systems for vehicles, and procuring command, control, and communication systems also were discussed during the meeting, it added.

Highlighting satisfaction with the progress in Türkiye’s defence industry, the meeting underlined the need to continue with increased determination, using domestic technologies.

