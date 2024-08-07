Israel informed the US administration that it was behind the assassination of Hamas politburo leader Ismail Haniyeh on July 31 in the Iranian capital Tehran, a media report has said.

"While Israel has declined to comment on Haniyeh's killing, it informed US officials immediately afterward that it was responsible," the Washington Post reported on Tuesday, quoting three people familiar with the White House's thinking, but without mentioning their names.

"White House officials responded with surprise and outrage to Haniyeh's July 31 assassination, which they saw as a setback to their months-long quest to secure a ceasefire in Gaza," the newspaper said.

The revelation comes as Israel has continued to public deny acknowledging assassinating the top Hamas leader.