Heads of mosques in the UK have warned brawls can break out and tensions escalate if far-right rioters persist in harassing and attacking ethnic minorities.

The concern comes as far-right reiorters are expected to come out in droves on Wednesday in cities like Oxford, Liverpool, Middlesbrough, Sheffield, Stoke, as well as London.

"Our messaging was very clear: allow the police to do their work. We don't use the language of violence. Our first response is to pray, to call on a higher being and ask for protection for everyone in the country," says Haniya Adam of Green Lane masjid in Birmingham.

Violent riots broke out after false claims spread online blaming a Muslim asylum seeker for the fatal July 29 stabbing of three children in Southport. The attacker has since been identified as Axel Rudakubana, a 17-year-old teenager born in Cardiff to Rwandan parents.

But that has done little to rein in the far-right mobs.

There's a growing concern among Muslims in the UK that far-right rioters are trying to provoke the community into fights.

Qari Asim, the chair of the Mosques and Imams National Advisory Board, said his organisation had issued a guidance, asking people not to take the law into their own hands.

"It's the job of the police and other authorities to protect individuals and mosques, and we should support them rather than become a hindrance," said Asim.

Anas Altikriti, the CEO and founder of the Cordoba Foundation, also urged caution against causing harm or damage.

"Let's not give them the pleasure. Let's make absolutely sure that we act according to our faith, according to our religion," he noted, referring to those who "would love nothing more than to see Muslims act violently and break the law".