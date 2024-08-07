Testimony from released Palestinian prisoners shows how Israeli authorities have turned more than a dozen prison facilities into places where Palestinian detainees waste away, with food rations cut to starvation levels.

A freed Palestinian prisoner reported on Wednesday that Israeli guards in the prison said they would only provide “enough food to stay alive.”

“For 11 prisoners, two plates of rice” were given, said Atef Awahdeh in an interview on social media that is going viral.

“Three spoonfuls of rice a day, exactly,” said Sami Khalili, a freed Palestinian prisoner from Nablus.