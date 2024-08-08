Earth's string of 13 straight months with a new average heat record came to an end this past July as the natural El Nino climate pattern ebbed, the European climate agency Copernicus has announced.

But July 2024's average heat just missed surpassing the July of a year ago, and scientists said the end of the record-breaking streak changes nothing about the threat posed by climate crisis.

"The overall context hasn't changed," Copernicus deputy director Samantha Burgess said in a statement on Wednesday. "Our climate continues to warm."

Climate crisis drives extreme weather events that are wreaking havoc around the globe, with several examples just in recent weeks.

In Cape Town, South Africa, thousands were displaced by torrential rain, gale-force winds, flooding and more. A fatal landslide hit Indonesia’'s Sulawesi island. Beryl left a massive path of destruction as it set the record for the earliest Category 4 hurricane.

And Japanese authorities said more than 120 people died in record heat in Tokyo.

Those hot temperatures have been especially merciless.