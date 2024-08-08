Police have fired tear gas to clear pockets of anti-government demonstrators from the centre of Kenya's capital Nairobi, as their protest movement sought to capitalise on earlier concessions and compel President William Ruto to resign.

The "Nane Nane" march, meaning "eight eight" in reference to the date on Thursday, follows weeks of similar pro-reform protests that saw Ruto scrap planned tax hikes and overhaul his cabinet.

Shops were shut and streets left deserted after riot police set up road blocks and threw tear gas canisters to disperse handfuls of protesters across Nairobi's financial district.

Police fired tear gas at one group of a dozen protesters chanting "Ruto must go", a Reuters journalist reported.

In what has been the biggest crisis of his two years in office, Ruto bowed to pressure and shelved the new taxes in June after some demonstrators briefly stormed parliament.

Ruto fired his entire cabinet apart from the foreign minister last month, a victory for activists and protesters who had demanded sweeping changes.

Ruto then named opposition members to his cabinet, but activists criticised the move as a corrupt deal and reiterated demands that he resign.

They called for far-reaching reforms to tackle corruption and for regional county and national governments to improve service delivery.