Türkiye’s president has once again called upon the international community to stop Israel’s dangerous escalation of its military aggression, warning that it could engulf the region into a wider and even more destructive conflict.

In a meeting with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in the Turkish capital, Ankara, Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Tel Aviv is attempting to escalate tensions in the region through its attacks on both Palestinian territories and Lebanon, said the Turkish Communications Directorate in a statement.

“President Erdogan stated that Israel's assassination of Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh has once again demonstrated Israel's lack of intention to engage in a ceasefire."

Israel has not publically acknowledged killing Haniyeh in an attack in Tehran last week, but reports say that Tel Aviv was behind the assassination and even informed the US about it.