Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem won the Olympic men's javelin title in Paris, his country's first individual gold at a Summer Games.

Nadeem threw an Olympic record of 92.97 metres for victory on Thursday, India's defending champion Neeraj Chopra taking silver with 89.45. Grenada's Anderson Peters claimed bronze with 88.54m.

Before Arshad's remarkable victory, Pakistan had never won an individual gold medal at the Olympics.