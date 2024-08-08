Donald Trump has recommitted to debating Vice President Kamala Harris after recently backing out, holding a lengthy news conference in which he taunted his new rival, boasted of his crowd on January 6, 2021, and questioned whether there would be "honest elections" in November.

As the Republican presidential nominee addressed reporters at his Palm Beach, Florida, estate on Thursday, ABC announced that Trump and Harris, the Democratic nominee, have agreed to a September 10 debate, setting up a widely anticipated faceoff in an already unparalleled election. Trump said he had proposed three debates with three television networks in September.

Trump again insisted there had been a "peaceful transfer" of power in 2021 and renewed attacks on Republican rivals like Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, whom Trump has harshly criticised since Kemp refused to go along with his claims of election fraud.

In taking questions from reporters for more than an hour, Trump tried to draw a contrast with Harris, who has not held a news conference since she became the likely Democratic nominee following President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the race.

Trump's decision to go on ABC, days after posting on his social media account that he would not appear on the network, sets up a highly anticipated moment in an election where Biden's catastrophic performance in the last debate set in motion his withdrawal.

"I think it's very important to have debates," Trump said on Thursday. "I look forward to the debates because I think we have to set the record straight."

The Harris campaign had no immediate comment.

Thursday's event was Trump's first public appearance since Harris selected Minnesota GovernorTim Walz as her running mate. Trump called Walz a "radical left man."

"Between her and him, there’s never been anything like this," Trump said. "There's certainly never been anybody so liberal like these two."

He repeatedly suggested Harris was not intelligent enough to debate him. Harris, for her part, has tried to goad Trump into debating.

Trump grew visibly perturbed when pressed on Harris' crowds and newfound Democratic enthusiasm, dismissing a question about his lighter campaign schedule as stupid.

Trump said he has not “recalibrated” his campaign despite facing a new opponent.

When asked what assets Harris possessed, Trump said: "She’s a woman. She represents certain groups of people."