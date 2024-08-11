Thousands of Ukrainian troops are taking part in a major incursion into Russian territory, a top Ukrainian official has told AFP.

"We are on the offensive. The aim is to stretch the positions of the enemy, to inflict maximum losses and to destabilise the situation in Russia as they are unable to protect their own border," the security official said on condition of anonymity.

After days of official silence, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledged the offensive for the first time in his nightly address on Saturday, saying that Kiev was "pushing the war into the aggressor's territory".

Russia has launched its offensive on Ukraine in February 2022 and taking control of swathes of eastern and southern Ukraine and targeting Ukrainian cities with daily missile and drone attacks.

After re-capturing large areas in 2022, Ukrainian forces have largely been on the backfoot and are increasingly struggling with manpower and arms supplies.

But Ukrainian units stormed across the border Tuesday in the largest offensive by Kiev so far.

Its troops have advanced several kilometres, forcing Russia's army to rush in reserves and extra equipment -- though neither side has given precise details on the forces committed.

Russia has evacuated more than 76,000 civilians from the area, while Ukraine said last week it needs to evacuate 20,000 from the Sumy region across the border.

Morale boost for Ukraine

Russia's defence ministry on Sunday published footage it said was of its troops destroying Ukrainian military equipment that had advanced into its western Kursk region.

The offensive is now into its sixth day.