The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has demanded that Gaza ceasefire mediators present a plan to implement a proposal supported by US President Joe Biden that it had agreed upon on July 2.

The group released a statement on Sunday requesting the mediators "present a plan to implement what they offered to the movement and which was agreed upon on July 2, based on Biden-backed proposal and the UN Security Council resolution, and to compel the (Israeli) occupation to adhere to it, rather than proceeding with more rounds of negotiations or new proposals that provide cover for the occupation's aggression and give it more time."

Israel "escalated its aggression against our people and committed further massacres, including the assassination of the movement's leader Ismail Haniyeh, confirming its intentions to continue the aggression and not reach a ceasefire agreement," added Hamas.

Egyptian, Qatari, and US mediators urged Israel and Hamas on Thursday to conclude a ceasefire and hostage release deal with no further delays or excuses.

"There is no further time to waste nor excuses from any party for further delay," said a joint trilateral statement by published by Qatar's Amiri Diwan, the emir's office.

'Deal without delay'

The mediators expressed readiness "to present a final bridging proposal that resolves the remaining implementation issues in a manner that meets the expectations of all parties."

They also called on Israel and Hamas "to resume urgent discussions on Aug. 15 in Doha or Cairo to close all remaining gaps and commence implementation of the deal without further delay."

In its statement, Hamas also mentioned a deadly air strike by Israel early on Saturday that killed at least 100 Palestinians and injured dozens at a school in Gaza City, where displaced people had taken refuge.

"The enemy committed a heinous crime, carrying out a massacre against displaced people in a school in the Daraj neighbourhood of Gaza," it said.