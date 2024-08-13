Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has successfully dismantled a global cyber espionage network that had stolen personal data from thousands of people worldwide, including in Türkiye.

In a coordinated effort with local authorities, MIT carried out the operation as part of an investigation led by the prosecutor's office in the capital Ankara, security sources have said.

Related Turkish intelligence foils PKK terror attack on security forces

Data shared with terrorist organisations

After long-time surveillance by MIT, the cyber espionage network, which had international links, was found to be sharing stolen personal data with various entities, including terrorist organisations.