TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish intelligence busts global cyber espionage network
Turkish National Intelligence Organization cracks down on cyber espionage ring supplying data to terrorists and arrests 11 suspects
Turkish intelligence busts global cyber espionage network
MIT plans to expand its operations against cyber espionage threats to protect sensitive personal data. / Photo: AA Archive
August 13, 2024

Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has successfully dismantled a global cyber espionage network that had stolen personal data from thousands of people worldwide, including in Türkiye.

In a coordinated effort with local authorities, MIT carried out the operation as part of an investigation led by the prosecutor's office in the capital Ankara, security sources have said.

RelatedTurkish intelligence foils PKK terror attack on security forces

Data shared with terrorist organisations

After long-time surveillance by MIT, the cyber espionage network, which had international links, was found to be sharing stolen personal data with various entities, including terrorist organisations.

Recommended

Websites shut down

The 11 suspects arrested have been imprisoned and numerous websites linked to the network have been shut down as the investigation continues.

MIT plans to expand its operations against cyber espionage threats to protect sensitive personal data and scrutinise international links, reinforcing its commitment to preventing activities that threaten Türkiye's national security.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms