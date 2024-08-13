Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been named as a suspect in a murder case filed on Tuesday, related to the killing of a grocery store owner in a police firing incident on July 19.

This is the first murder case filed against Hasina, who fled to neighboring India on August 5.

The case was lodged by Amir Hamza Shatil, a resident of the Mohammadpur neighborhood in the capital Dhaka, with the Court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury.

Hasina, along with six others, is accused of the murder of grocery store owner Abu Sayeed, who was killed during the police firing in the Mohammadpur area on July 19.

The complainant stated that the victim was not among his close acquaintances and that he filed the case voluntarily.

The case comes as students continue to protest in Dhaka, demanding that the transit ional government bring Hasina back and prosecute her for the deaths of hundreds of people in recent student-led protests.

Related Is the fall of the Hasina government in Bangladesh a setback for India?

Ordering harsh crackdown