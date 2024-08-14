A man has been sentenced to 10 months in prison in the UK for racially abusing and spitting at a Muslim bus driver, authorities said on Tuesday.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said that Michael Mongan, 39, “unleashed a tirade of racist abuse and spat at the driver after being denied entry when his payment card was declined” on August 7 in Hayes.

In the video that went viral on social media last week, the man is seen repeatedly yelling "Muslim terrorist" and other expletives. He also insisted the driver get off the bus while hitting his protective screen.

He was identified and arrested on August 9.

“His actions have been connected to the recent scenes of disorder as police and prosecutors believe Mongan was emboldened in his actions by the incidents of violent unrest which unfolded across the country,” the CPS said.