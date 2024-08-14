The Libyan parliament has voted to end the term of the Tripoli-based government of Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh.

In a statement on Tuesday, parliamentary spokesman Abdullah Belhaiq said the assembly voted to consider the East Libya-based cabinet of Osama Hammad as "the legitimate government until a new unified government is chosen".

The parliament also named its speaker, Aguila Saleh, as the commander of the Libyan Armed Forces in place of the Presidency Council.

There was no immediate comment from Dbeibeh's government or the Presidency Council on the decisions.

On Monday, the Presidency Council formed a new agency for national referendums and inquiries, in a move rejected by the parliament.