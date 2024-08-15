The Russian authorities declared a state of federal emergency in the Belgorod region amid the fighting with Ukrainian troops in the neighbouring Kursk region.

The decision was announced on Thursday by the Russian Emergency Situations Minister Aleksandr Kurenkov at a government meeting in Moscow.

"I propose to attribute the emergency situation that has arisen in the Belgorod region to a federal emergency and establish a federal level of response," he said.

"The situation in the region remains complex and tense. As a result of terrorist attacks by Ukrainian armed groups in the Belgorod region, residential houses and infrastructure facilities have been damaged, there are dead and injured citizens," Kurenkov added.

