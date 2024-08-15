Sudan's sovereign council announced on Thursday that it will reopen the Adre border crossing for three months to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to those affected by the ongoing 15-month civil war.

The decision comes after nearly six months during which no humanitarian aid reached the affected populations.

The majority of Sudanese people who crossed to the neighbouring countries are now facing many challenges, including a lack of food and access to healthcare.

Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council said in a statement that it has permitted the use of the Adre border crossing for three months to facilitate aid delivery to people.

In February, the government halted aid deliveries through the border crossing, claiming it was being used by rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to transport weapons.

More than 10 million people have been internally displaced in war-torn Sudan, according to the latest figures released by the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Since the Sudanese army and RSF went to war in April 2023, 7.26 million people have fled their homes, adding to the 2.83 million who had already been displaced by previous conflicts.

The UN has repeatedly warned Sudan that it is facing the world’s worst displacement crisis, as the war shows no signs of ending and the threat of famine looms.