Thousands of Israelis including the families of hostages have protested in Tel Aviv and Haifa cities, calling for a hostage-prisoner swap deal, according to Israeli Channel 12, as a new round of Gaza ceasefire talks was under way in the Qatari capital Doha.

In Tel Aviv, several thousand protesters marched and held signs on Thursday, while in Haifa, a couple hundred gathered to call for their release.

Protesters carried banners at the "The Last Chance" march, signalling that they believed it to be the final opportunity for a prisoner exchange.

Talks were under way in Doha, officials said, with Israel's spy chief joining his US and Egyptian counterparts and Qatar's prime minister for the closed-door meeting.

The negotiations, an effort to end Israel's genocidal war on Gaza and bring 115 Israeli and foreign hostages home, were put together as Iran appeared poised to retaliate against Israel after the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31.

No statements have been released by Qatar, the US or Egypt regarding the progress in talks. But sources told Reuters and Anadolu news agencies that mediators concluded "constructive" day of discussions on Thursday.

Qatar said talks will resume on Friday while Hamas resistance group said negotiation must achieve full withdrawal of invading Israeli troops from besieged Gaza.

The talks, mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the US, bring together high-level representatives, including the heads of US and Egyptian intelligence, and Israeli officials led by Mossad Chief David Barnea.

Hamas said on Wednesday, that it will join the ceasefire and hostage swap talks if it gets a clear commitment from Israel on the implementation of US President Joe Biden-backed proposal.

Biden said in May that Israel presented a three-phase deal that would end hostilities in Gaza and secure the release of hostages held in the coastal enclave. The plan includes a cease-fire, a hostage-prisoner exchange and the reconstruction of Gaza.

But Israel's hawkish Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his extremist allies have been for months dillydallying or trying to scuttle the Biden-backed deal.

Israel continues to bomb innocent Palestinians in Gaza and has assassinated high-profile figures on Lebanon and Iran, prompting mediators, countries and analysts to voice frustration at Tel Aviv's non-seriousness in pursuing talks to end the war.

Hamas is insisting on ending the war in Gaza, the withdrawal of Israeli forces and the return of displaced Palestinians to their homes as part of any hostage-prisoner exchange deal.

Netanyahu's bid to kill deal

Based on recent statements from Netanyahu's office, however, four main issues need to be resolved to finalise an agreement.

Netanyahu’s office has emphasised the need for a mechanism to prevent armed Palestinians from crossing the Nitsarim Crossing from central Gaza to the north.