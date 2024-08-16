WORLD
Belarus says a high chance of 'armed provocation' from Ukraine
Ukraine's special forces and intelligence services are actively operating in the border areas, says Belarusian Defence Minister Viktor Khrenin.
Lukashenko stressed that Belarus is fully prepared to counter any threats from its adversaries. / Photo: AP
August 16, 2024

The Belarusian government on Friday expressed serious concerns about potential "provocations" from Ukraine.

At a military security meeting in Minsk, chaired by President Aleksandr Lukashenko and convened amid Kiev's incursion into Russia's Kursk region, Belarusian Defence Minister Viktor Khrenin said the probability of "armed provocations from Kiev on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border" was "high."

"Given the presence of Ukrainian armed formations in the border areas, there remains a significant likelihood of armed provocations on our territory, as well as high-profile actions involving Belarusian nationalist formations," Khrenin said.

He further noted that units of Ukraine's special forces and intelligence services are actively operating in the areas bordering Belarus.

"The situation in the southern operational zone remains tense. Ukrainian Armed Forces and Border Guard formations continue to enhance their border defence systems and establish layered defences."

RelatedBelarus suspends participation in European military treaty

Ukrainian drones

Lukashenko said that Belarus is fully prepared to counter any threats from its adversaries.

"We are ready and fully equipped to respond to any threats against Belarus. As I understand it, we have everything necessary to repel any possible provocations – I hesitate to call them attacks or strikes."

He recalled that after an incident involving Ukrainian drones flying over Belarusian territory, border controls along the Belarusian-Ukrainian border were tightened.

"Moreover, we have deployed parts of our army there. What is the current situation on the border? Have all units been moved to their designated positions in case of an emergency? I have received the relevant materials and the appropriate map. I ask for a report not only on the current situation but also on the developments and your recommendations for our next steps," the president added.

Earlier this month, Lukashenko announced that part of a group of drones flying from Ukraine toward Russia over Belarus had been destroyed.

RelatedBelarusian troops, Wagner forces hold joint exercises near Polish border
