The Belarusian government on Friday expressed serious concerns about potential "provocations" from Ukraine.

At a military security meeting in Minsk, chaired by President Aleksandr Lukashenko and convened amid Kiev's incursion into Russia's Kursk region, Belarusian Defence Minister Viktor Khrenin said the probability of "armed provocations from Kiev on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border" was "high."

"Given the presence of Ukrainian armed formations in the border areas, there remains a significant likelihood of armed provocations on our territory, as well as high-profile actions involving Belarusian nationalist formations," Khrenin said.

He further noted that units of Ukraine's special forces and intelligence services are actively operating in the areas bordering Belarus.

"The situation in the southern operational zone remains tense. Ukrainian Armed Forces and Border Guard formations continue to enhance their border defence systems and establish layered defences."

Ukrainian drones