French cinema icon Alain Delon dies at 88
The renowned French actor, known for his roles in Plein Soleil (1960), The Leopard (1963), and Le Samouraï (1967), has passed away, confirmed by his children.
72nd Cannes Film Festival - Honorary Palme d'Or to Alain Delon. / Photo: Reuters
August 18, 2024

Alain Delon, the legendary French actor whose performances helped define 20th-century cinema, has passed away at the age of 88.

His children confirmed his death in Delon's rural home in Douchy-Montcorbon, some 135 kilometres south of Paris, on Sunday, according to Euronews.

Born on November 8, 1935, in Sceaux, a suburb south of Paris, Delon captivated global audiences with iconic roles in films like Plein So leil (1960), The Leopard (1963), and Le Samourai (1967).

His striking looks and complex portrayals earned him international acclaim, often hailed as one of the most beautiful and enigmatic men in film history.

Despite his success in movies, Alain Delon's life was not always easy.

He had a difficult childhood and faced many challenges in his personal life. One of his most famous relationships was with actress Romy Schneider.

Their love story was well-known but ended in sadness, and her death in 1982 deeply affected Delon.

He also faced health challenges in his later years, including a stroke in 2019 and legal battles over his care.

Throughout his career, Delon received numerous accolades, including a Cesar Award and an honorary Palme d’Or at Cannes.

