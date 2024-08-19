Germany’s former intelligence chief has accused Ukraine and Poland of planning and executing the sabotage attack on Nord Stream gas pipelines in 2022, while Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has strongly rejected such claims and demanded an apology.

Berlin has issued an arrest warrant for a Ukrainian diver who is accused of using explosives to blow up Nord Stream gas pipelines in 2022. The subsea pipelines that zigzag on the bottom of the Baltic Sea brought natural gas to Germany from Russia.

August Hanning, who headed the German Federal Intelligence Service, BND, between 1998 and 2005, told local media that such a big sabotage attack could not be the work of a diving instructor and his team only and claimed that Polish and Ukrainian secret services must have been involved.

“According to the results of the German investigation, it was carried out by a Ukrainian team, and when we look at the map, we can understand that this can only be possible with support from Poland,” he told Die Welt media group.

Following Hanning's interview, Polish Prime Minister Tusk tweeted that the initiators of the gas pipeline project should “apologise and keep quiet.”

Earlier, Krzysztof Gawkowski, Polish deputy prime minister and the minister of digital affairs, strongly denied reports that Poland and Ukraine had damaged the Nord Stream gas pipeline in an interview with the Polsat broadcaster.

Gawkowski alleged that the comments of the former member of the German intelligence service were “inspired by Moscow” and were aimed at destabilising NATO countries.

“I believe that this is the sound of Russian disinformation,” he said.