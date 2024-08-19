An archaeology student has unearthed seven "spectacular" Viking-era curled silver arm rings earlier this year north of Denmark's second-largest city, a Danish museum said, adding the finding has ties to Russia, Ukraine and the British Isles.

The Moesgaard Museum, located south of Aarhus where the relics were found, said in a statement on Monday that Gustav Bruunsgaard, a 22-year-old Dane, came upon the armlets while scouring the area, known as a historical Viking settlement, with a metal detector and a spade.

"The find emphasises that Aarhus was a central hub in the Viking world," said Kasper H Andersen, a historian at the museum which is dedicated to archaeology and ethnography.

Archaeological experts estimate that the arm rings date back to 800 CE, likely to be early Viking era which approximately lasted from 793 CE to 1066 CE.

One of the armbands is a known type that originated in Viking settlements in what is now Russia and Ukraine and was later copied in the Nordic region, said the museum.