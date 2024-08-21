US Secretary of State Antony Blinken ended his visit to the Middle East without securing any major breakthrough for a ceasefire that can bring Israel's deadly war on Gaza to an end.

Blinken first visited Tel Aviv on Monday following a visit to Egypt and Qatar on Tuesday to mediate a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

Following a whirlwind of negotiations in recent days, Blinken claimed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assured him of support for a US proposal to bridge gaps on a Gaza ceasefire.

But Hamas says otherwise.

Hamas previously announced that it accepted the US ceasefire proposal but called the latest proposal a reversal of their agreement. They said that the US is yielding to new conditions from Israel.

Hamas spokesperson Osama Hamdan said the Palestinian resistance group will adhere to the ceasefire plan that was previously proposed by US President Joe Biden.

Hamdan also accused Washington of buying time for Netanyahu to "continue its genocide" in Gaza.

"The Israelis have retreated from issues included in Biden’s proposal. Netanyahu’s talk about agreeing to an updated proposal indicates that the US administration has failed to convince him to accept the previous agreement," Hamdan told Al Jazeera.

Netanyahu's games

Few details have been released about the so-called bridge proposal put forth by the US, Egypt and Qatar. Blinken said it is “very clear on the schedule and the locations of (Israeli forces) withdrawals from Gaza.”

Blinken’s comments on ending his latest Israel-Hamas peace mission were in notable contrast to what the Biden administration officials had said at the trip's start.