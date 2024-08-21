Bisan Owda has often been accused of “condoning violence” and “spreading anti-Semitism” because she has been reporting on Israel’s war on Gaza, sharing gut-wrenching videos and pictures from the ground.

What Owda is facing is a classic Zionist tactic to smear pro-Palestinian solidarity and undermine Palestinian achievements.

Her courageous work has been nominated for the 2024 News & Documentary Emmys in the Outstanding Hard News Feature Story: Short Form category by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS).

The 25-year-old journalist from Gaza has been posting videos from the bombed-out enclave since October 7, the beginning of Israel’s brutal war on Palestinians in Gaza.

But the nomination has irked some American celebrities, who published an open letter to NATAS on Monday, which was signed by over 150 music and film executives, including struggling, washed up actors like Selma Blair, Debra Messing, Sherry Lansing, and others.

They find the award nomination “deeply troubling” stating that the young journalist has been “promoting dangerous falsehoods, spreading antisemitism, and condoning violence.”

Their accusations however were found to be baseless by the academy. Therefore, Bisan will stay in the race.

Ten months into Israel’s bloody war on Gaza, the Israeli army's attacks left at least 40,000 Palestinians dead and over 92,000 wounded.

Described as "genocidal" by numerous human rights groups and heads of state, the war is now being called the “first genocide broadcast live.”

Young and brave Palestinians like Bisan have been sharing the gruesome killings Israel has been carrying out in Gaza since October 7 last year.

Endless displacement

Bisan begins each video by reminding viewers that she’s still alive, surviving another day.

The 8-minute digital documentary titled "It’s Bisan and I’m Still Alive," published by AJ+, a digital subsidiary of the Al Jazeera Media Network, compiles short videos in which Bisan documents her family's struggle as they flee their home in Beit Hanoun, Gaza, amid relentless Israeli airstrikes.

They sought refuge in Al Shifa Hospital, a location designated as a safe zone by the Israeli army. However, the hospital was later invaded by Israeli troops, who left behind a mass grave after a two-week military assault.

Over the past 10 months, her family has been displaced more than 10 times, struggling to survive amid continuous warfare.