Venezuela's Supreme Justice Tribunal has ratified President Nicolas Maduro's victory in the July 28 presidential election, sealing institutional backing for the ruling party as the contest fades from international headlines.

The supreme tribunal has reviewed material from the electoral authority and agrees that Maduro won the election, court president Caryslia Rodriguez said on Thursday, adding the decision cannot be appealed.

"The results of the presidential election of July 28 released by the national electoral council, where Nicolas Maduro was elected president of the republic, are validated," said Rodriguez.

The electoral authority has said since the night of the election that Maduro won just over half of votes, though it has not published full tallies.

Related Venezuelan opposition, Maduro supporters to hold rival protests

Another six-year term

The opposition has published online what it says are 83 percent of voting machine tallies, which give its candidate Edmundo Gonzalez a 67 percent support.

A copy of the court's decision will be shared with the attorney general, Rodriguez said, so it can be included in criminal investigations being carried out into election results online.