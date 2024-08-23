TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye, Russia resume joint patrols in northern Syria
After a 10-month pause, patrols continue to protect civilians and establish stability in the region.
Türkiye, Russia resume joint patrols in northern Syria
Patrols began in November 2019. By the time operations were paused, 344 joint ground patrols had been conducted. / Photo: AP Archive
August 23, 2024

Türkiye and Russia resumed their joint ground patrols, suspended last October due to the deteriorating security situation in the region, the Turkish National Defence Ministry has announced.

The joint patrol activity recommenced on Thursday, involving four vehicles — two Pars and two Kirpi-2 — and 24 personnel in the eastern part of the Operation Peace Spring zone, the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The joint patrols are conducted in the Peace Spring Operation area's west and east as per the Sochi agreement signed between Ankara and Moscow on 22 October 2019.

The first such patrol took place on 1 November 2019. By the time operations were paused on 5 October 2023, 344 joint ground patrols had been conducted.

Recommended

Türkiye's defence ministry highlighted that the purpose of continuing the joint ground patrol activities includes securing Türkiye's borders, protecting civilians in the region, and establishing stability in northern Syria.

Notably, the patrols also aim to "identify control points, headquarters, and military structures belonging to the PKK/YPG-SDF terrorist organisation," demonstrating Turkish-Russian cooperation in combating terrorism.

PKK "must exit the region" as per agreements between Türkiye, the US, and Russia, according to the ministry.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit