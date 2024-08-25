WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israeli families of captives accuse Netanyahu of 'thwarting' swap deal
“It’s not the Philadelphi Route but a Philadelphi spin," says mother of captive Matan Zangauker, implying that Netanyahu is using the Philadelphia Corridor as a pretext to avoid the deal.
Israeli families of captives accuse Netanyahu of 'thwarting' swap deal
During the press conference, the families held up a large banner listing the names of all the captives held in Gaza, according to the official broadcasting authority. / Photo: AP
August 25, 2024

Families of Israeli captives in Gaza have accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of “systematically thwarting” the swap deal with the Palestinian factions, the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

During a press conference held by the families in front of the Ministry of Defence headquarters in Tel Aviv on Saturday, they said:

“Since early July, a deal has been ready for signing, but Netanyahu's new conditions, particularly the Philadelphi Route, are blocking it.”

“It’s not the Philadelphi Route but a Philadelphi spin," said the mother of captive Matan Zangauker, implying that Netanyahu is using the Philadelphia Corridor as a pretext to avoid the deal.

"Most of the public and even those within the government understand that to save lives, we need a deal first, even at the cost of pausing the war,” the families continued.

They called on US President Joe Biden to pressure Netanyahu's government to finalise the exchange deal.

RelatedIsraeli families accuse Netanyahu of risking captives' lives in Gaza war

​Philadelphi Corridor

Netanyahu has pledged to US President Joe Biden that the Israeli army will withdraw one kilometre from the 14-kilometre-long Philadelphi Corridor, which runs along the Gaza-Egypt border while leaving a minimal number of military sites in the area.

Recommended

The pledge comes as part of ongoing discussions bet ween Israel and the US regarding the military offensive on Gaza and the broader implications for regional security, reports Israel's Channel 12.

The broadcaster claimed that Egypt has agreed to provide Hamas with updated maps of Israeli army positions in the Philadelphi Corridor, although Cairo has made no official statement on the matter.

The Philadelphi Corridor, a 14-kilometre (8.69-mile) demilitarised buffer zone along the border between Gaza and Egypt, remains one of the major sticking points in Israel-Hamas negotiations.

Neither the Israeli government nor the US administration has issued an official statement on the reported pledge.

For months, the US, Qatar and Egypt have been trying to reach an agreement between Israel and Hamas to ensure a prisoner exchange and ceasefire and allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza.

But mediation efforts have been stalled due to Netanyahu’s refusal to meet Hamas’ demands to stop the war.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last October 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

The onslaught has resulted in over 40,300 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children, and over 93,000 injuries, according to local health authorities.

RelatedFamilies of Israelis captured by Gaza fighters blame Netanyahu for crisis
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission