Some 60 media and rights organisations have urged the European Union to suspend a cooperation accord with Israel and impose sanctions, accusing it of "massacring journalists" in Gaza.

On Monday, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and 59 other organisations called on the European Union to suspend its Association Agreement with Israel in a joint statement.

The call comes "in response to the unprecedented number of journalists killed and other repeated press freedom violations by the Israeli authorities since the start of the war with Hamas," it said.

The statement also demanded that the EU "adopt targeted sanctions against those responsible".

This comes ahead of a meeting by EU foreign ministers in Brussels on August 29.

Related Under fire from Israeli lobby, Gaza journalist firm on competing for Emmy

Israeli government 'trampling' on treaty

Israel's devastating assault on Gaza "has been the deadliest for journalists in decades", the letter said.