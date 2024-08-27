When Pope Francis begins his Asia tour next week, one of his early stops will be at Indonesia's iconic Istiqlal mosque.

The 87-year-old head of the Catholic Church will hold a meeting with representatives of the country's six officially recognised faiths as the populous Southeast Asian nation faces growing challenges to its tolerant image.

Francis, who has suffered a slew of health problems and has become increasingly reliant on a wheelchair, has a rigorous schedule during his four-nation visit.

He will start his trip in Jakarta on September 3, where he will meet Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

In Istiqlal mosque, the Argentine Jesuit, known for promoting peace between religions, will meet delegates of Islam, Buddhism, Confucianism, Hinduism, Catholicism and Protestantism.

Indonesia’s constitution recognises the latter two as separate faiths.

About 87 percent of the country’s 280 million people are Muslim, however, it has the third-largest Christian population in Asia after the Philippines and China.

Only 2.9 percent of the total population is Catholic.

Peacefully coexist