Pope to visit Indonesia's Istiqlal mosque in Asian trip to promote peace
The mosque of Istiqlal, which means independence in Arabic, is the largest in Southeast Asia, covering over 22 acres (9 hectares). / Photo: AP
August 27, 2024

When Pope Francis begins his Asia tour next week, one of his early stops will be at Indonesia's iconic Istiqlal mosque.

The 87-year-old head of the Catholic Church will hold a meeting with representatives of the country's six officially recognised faiths as the populous Southeast Asian nation faces growing challenges to its tolerant image.

Francis, who has suffered a slew of health problems and has become increasingly reliant on a wheelchair, has a rigorous schedule during his four-nation visit.

He will start his trip in Jakarta on September 3, where he will meet Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

In Istiqlal mosque, the Argentine Jesuit, known for promoting peace between religions, will meet delegates of Islam, Buddhism, Confucianism, Hinduism, Catholicism and Protestantism.

Indonesia’s constitution recognises the latter two as separate faiths.

About 87 percent of the country’s 280 million people are Muslim, however, it has the third-largest Christian population in Asia after the Philippines and China.

Only 2.9 percent of the total population is Catholic.

Peacefully coexist

The mosque of Istiqlal, which means independence in Arabic, is the largest in Southeast Asia, covering over 22 acres (9 hectares).

Its name is a constant reminder of the country’s fight against Dutch colonialists who ruled it for nearly 350 years.

Across from the mosque lies the Roman Catholic neo-Gothic Our Lady of The Assumption Cathedral in Jakarta.

The proximity of the two houses of worship is symbolic of how religions can peacefully coexist, according to official websites.

The mosque and cathedral are linked by an underpass known as the “Tunnel of Friendship,” about 28 metres (91 feet) in length and molded after a handshake gesture to symbolise religious tolerance. The pope is expected to walk through the tunnel.

Istiqlal mosque’s Grand Imam Nasaruddin Umar told The Associated Press that Francis choosing Indonesia as the first stop of his Asian visit makes “the Muslim community proud.”

He also said they will use the pope’s visit “to discuss the common ground between religious communities and emphasise the commonalities between religions, ethnicities and beliefs.”

Umar acknowledged that an “increasingly plural society” like Indonesia can face more challenges, “but we need to know we live together under God.”

