Oasis will reunite for a tour, the Britpop band known for their timeless hits like “Wonderwall” and “Don't Look Back in Anger” has announced they are ending a 15-year hiatus.

The guitar band said on Tuesday that tickets for the 14-date tour will go on sale at 9 am on Saturday (0800 GMT).

The tour will begin July 4-5, 2025 in Cardiff, Wales, before moving on to four dates in Manchester, four at London's Wembley stadium, two in Edinburgh and two in Dublin where the tour will conclude on Aug. 17, the band said in a social media post.

“This is it. This is happening,″ the band said.

Oasis split in 2009 after many years of infighting, with Noel Gallagher officially leaving the band just before a performance at a festival near Paris.

Even before the dissolution, the brothers had long had an antagonistic relationship and reportedly did not speak to each other for years after the breakup.

“People will write and say what they like, but I simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer,” Noel Gallagher, the band's guitarist and songwriter, wrote in a statement at the time.