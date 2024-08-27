The Israeli government will finance for the first time the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque by illegal Israeli settlers in the occupied East Jerusalem, local media reported on Monday.

According to the Israeli public broadcaster KAN, the office of Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu — a minister known for being anti-Palestinian — will allocate 2 million NIS ($545,000) for the project which is expected to be implemented in the coming weeks.

KAN added that the Heritage Ministry was in contact with the National Security Ministry of Itamar Ben-Gvir to obtain the Israeli police permission for the settlers' funded tours to Al-Aqsa.

Earlier on Monday, Ben-Gvir told the Israeli Army Radio that his policy is to "allow Jews to perform prayers inside the Temple Mount (in reference to Al-Aqsa Mosque)", noting that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu knew his policy before forming the coalition government.

The announcement comes despite repeated claims by Netanyahu to preserve the status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque is the situation that existed before Israel occupied East Jerusalem in 1967, under which the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf, affiliated with the Jordanian Ministry of Endowments, is responsible for managing the mosque's affairs.