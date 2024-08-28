The lineup of former Democrats endorsing Donald Trump for president is getting longer.

After getting nods of approval from Robert F Kennedy Jr and Elon Musk, prominent figures who self-identify as former Democrats, Trump recently received a ringing endorsement from Tulsi Gabbard.

The four-term congresswoman from the US state of Hawaii sought the presidential nomination from the platform of the Democratic Party in 2020.

Gabbard served in the House of Representative from 2013 to 2021. She quit the Democratic Party in October 2022 after accusing it of being under the "complete control" of an "elitist cabal of warmongers" who were driven by "cowardly wokeness."

She is the first Hindu to serve in Congress. But she has no ancestral connection with India. Her Indiana-born mother, a convert to Hinduism, gave Hindu names to all her children.

Here's a quick look at Gabbard's unique brand of politics that sets her apart from the mainstream politicians of both major political parties in the US.

Anti-war, but pro-Israel

Gabbard cemented her Zionist credentials after October 7 by pledging her unconditional support for Israel's war on Gaza. She claimed pro-Palestinian college protesters calling for a ceasefire of the Gaza war, which has killed more than 40,000 people since October, were "puppets" of a "radical" organisation.

She's also opposedto BDS—meaning boycott, divestment and sanctions—a movement that seeks to force companies, institutions and governments to change their pro-Israeli policies.

But as a combat veteran of the Iraq War, Gabbard wants the US to follow a "non-interventionist approach" in which Washington stays away from engaging in regime change wars.

She has called for engaging with Syria, Russia and North Korea—countries that are usually considered adversaries of the US. Her meeting with Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad in 2017 drew significant criticism, with detractors arguing that it legitimised a dictator accused of war crimes.

But she defended her action by emphasising that her position was "one of a soldier, where I've seen the cost of war first-hand."

Gabbard remains sceptical of military alliances and interventions under the banner of NATO—a view that aligns her with the isolationist approach often championed by Trump.

Anti-Muslim views

While Gabbard opposes regime change wars in the Muslim world, she hasn't shied away from airing her anti-Muslim views.

Gabbard said it was "mind-boggling" that former president Barack Obama didn't associate terrorist organisation Daesh "with the Muslim religion."

"[Obama] is completely missing the point of this radical… ideology that's fuelling these people," she said in 2015.