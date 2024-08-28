A Palestinian paramedic was detained, blindfolded, and threatened with rape by Israeli soldiers as he was dispatched to rescue four injured people in Gaza City.

Walid Khalili, 36, took his ambulance to Tel al-Hawa neighbourhood when he saw four men shot dead by soldiers at Barcelona Garden, 20 meters away from the Labour Ministry building.

"I saw the four men being executed in cold blood," Khalili told New York-based group Human Rights Watch. "I saw it with my own eyes, I was three metres away. When they were shot."

The paramedic fled to a nearby building to save his life.

"The Israeli forces raided the building and started yelling at me to raise my hands," he recalled.

The father of three was kicked and beaten by the soldiers' rifle butts, breaking his ribs. He was stripped naked and zip-tied, with Israeli soldiers repeatedly shoving his face into the sand with their boots and threatening to kill him.

An Israeli soldier doused him with gasoline, threatening to set him on fire, and others drove a military vehicle quickly toward him as if to run him over.

Related Rape, torture, stripping: How Israel is abusing Palestinian detainees

Khalili was then transferred to the notorious Sde Teiman Prison in Negev in southern Israel, where he was dragged on the ground, suspended from a chain hanging from the ceiling, and shocked with electricity.

"The world was spinning around, and I fainted. They hit me with batons. I kept fainting and hallucinating," the paramedic recalled.

Khalili was grilled about Israeli hostages held by Hamas and pressured to confess he was a group member to stop torturing him.

Rape

After 20 days, the paramedic was transferred to another detention facility called "al-Naqab" prison where he was cuffed, blindfolded, and threatened with rape.

Khalili said another detainee who was visibly “bleeding from his bottom” was brought to the prison and placed next to him.