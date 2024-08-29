As the American public prepares to vote in the 60th presidential election on November 5, the fierce competition between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump has focused attention on seven critical swing states.

These states, known for their unpredictable voting patterns, will play a decisive role in determining the next president of the US.

The states under the spotlight include Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia have historically swung between Democratic and Republican candidates in past elections, making their outcomes crucial in the upcoming vote.

The importance of these states lies in the unique US electoral system, the Electoral College. Under this system, the president is not chosen directly by popular vote but by 538 electors. A candidate needs a majority of 270 electors to win the presidency.

Therefore, the candidate who receives the most votes in a state typically takes all of that state's electoral votes, making victories in populous and competitive states essential.

Despite the consistent partisan leanings of major states like California and Texas, which have long supported Democrats and Republicans, respectively, the battleground states' outcomes remain unpredictable and pivotal.

With updated electoral votes from the 2020 census, these key states will once again be at the centre of the election, holding a combined total of 93 electoral votes.

Currently, polling data shows that the race between Harris and Trump in these key states is incredibly close. According to Real Clear Politics (RCP), Trump leads Harris by less than 1 percent in five of the seven swing states.

Delegate in key states

According to the updated delegate counts based on the 2020 census, Arizona has 11 delegates, Nevada has six, Wisconsin has 10, Michigan has 15, Pennsylvania has 19, North Carolina has 16, and Georgia has 16 delegates.

For example, if a candidate wins Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Michigan, they would secure a total of 50 delegates from just these three states.

Conversely, losing four of these states would significantly reduce a candidate's chances of winning the election.

In the 2016 presidential election, Trump won despite receiving fewer total votes than his opponent, Hillary Clinton, by securing 304 delegates through strong performances in key states.

Key areas in Harris-Trump race