WORLD
3 MIN READ
Better late than never: US sanctions Israeli settlers
Yitzhak Levi Filant led a group of armed illegal settlers in February to set up roadblocks and conduct patrols aimed at forcing Palestinians from their land.
Better late than never: US sanctions Israeli settlers
The sanctions will be imposed under an executive order on occupied West Bank violence that President Joe Biden signed in February. / Photo: AP
August 29, 2024

The US has imposed sanctions on an Israeli nonprofit and a Jewish-occupied West Bank settlement security official in Washington's latest effort to punish illegal Jewish settlers it accuses of violence against Palestinians.

Hashomer Yosh, a non-governmental organisation that says it helps protect illegal settlers, provided material support to an unauthorised occupied West Bank outpost already subject to sanctions, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Wednesday.

The official is Yitzhak Levi Filant, a civilian security coordinator at the illegal Yitzhar settlement who led a group of armed illegal settlers in February to set up roadblocks and conduct patrols aimed at forcing Palestinians from their land, Miller said.

"Extremist settler violence in the West Bank causes intense human suffering, harms Israel’s security, and undermines the prospect for peace and stability in the region," Miller said in a statement.

The statement called on Israel to hold those responsible for the violence accountable.

The sanctions freeze the US assets of those targeted, denying them access, and generally bar Americans from dealing with them.

Recommended

The sanctions will be imposed under an executive order on occupied West Bank violence that President Joe Biden signed in February.

In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that "Israel views with utmost severity the imposition of sanctions on citizens of Israel" and there will be "a pointed discussion with the US"

The Biden administration in February said illegal settlements were inconsistent with international law, signalling a return to long-standing US policy on the issue that had been reversed by the previous administration of Donald Trump.

Netanyahu's ultra-nationalist Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir denounced earlier sanctions against settlers.

RelatedBedouin women recounts violent assault by illegal Jewish settlers
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm