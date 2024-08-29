WORLD
Number of homeless children in France reaches 'alarming' level: report
A new report from UNICEF reveals a disturbing trend in France as the number of homeless children has soared by 120 percent in just four years.
August 29, 2024

The number of homeless children in France has surged by 120 percent over the past four years, according to a report released by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

UNICEF France reported on Thursday that on the night of August 19, at least 2,043 children were without accommodation, marking a 120 percent increase from 2020.

Among these children, 467 are under the age of three. This marks the first time the number of homeless children has exceeded 2,000, which UNICEF France described as "alarming."

Pascal Brice, head of the Federation des Acteurs de la Solidarite (FAS), criticised the government for failing to address the issue effectively, despite a commitment made in 2022 to resolve the crisis.

Brice called for the immediate removal of these children and their families from their "unworthy situation."

"This incessant increase in the number of homeless children is a tragedy. For the sixth time, our barometer reveals a constant deterioration of the situation, in flagrant violation of the principles of the International Convention on the Rights of the Child, which France has ratified," said Adeline Hazan, the president of UNICEF France.

Mounting pressure on government

UNICEF France and FAS have urged the new French government to prioritise this issue and increase the number of shelters as promised since January 2024.

The situation has been exacerbated by the displacement of homeless people in Paris and its surrounding areas ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, which took place from July 26 to August 11.

The policy has been criticised by human rights organisations and migrant associations for failing to provide permanent housing solutions for those affected.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
