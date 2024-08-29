European foreign ministers have welcomed Türkiye’s participation at the EU informal meeting in Brussels, with the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell expressing hope for reopening dialogue between the two parties.

The meeting on Thursday, which marked the first time in five years that a Turkish foreign minister was invited, saw extensive discussions between Borrell and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

"Let's hope that this invitation to the Turkish foreign minister to our meeting will be the first step to retake a process of dialogue in order to look for a solution to all the problems, but in particular the Cyprus one," Borrell said following the meeting.

Despite the positive tone of the discussions, Borrell said that no specific timetable was set for advancing Türkiye's membership process.

However, he reaffirmed that "Türkiye is a candidate country and will continue to be so," indicating the EU's willingness to keep the door open for future negotiations.

Fidan, for his part, emphasised Türkiye's commitment to advancing a positive agenda in its relations with the EU and stressed that progress could be more effectively achieved through a constructive approach from the bloc — one that does not hinge solely on the resolution of the Cyprus issue.

Related What does Hakan Fidan’s inclusion in Gymnich mean for Ankara-Brussels ties?

Türkiye is 'a key partner'