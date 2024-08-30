Palestinian residents of the Israeli-occupied West Bank expressed shock and despair at the outcome of an Israeli attack on their refugee camp: bullet-riddled walls, destroyed homes and piles of concrete blocks.

"We are another Gaza, especially in the refugee camps," said Nayef Alaajmeh, a resident of the Nur Shams camp in the city of Tulkarem, as he surveyed the damage following a devastating Israeli raid on the camp that ended late on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Israeli forces launched a so-called "counter-terrorism" operation in several occupied West Bank cities and refugee camps, including Nur Shams.

At least 19 Palestinians have been killed so far in the incursion, according to the Israeli military and the Palestinian Health Ministry in Ramallah.

The Israeli military initially sent bulldozers to tear up tarmac streets, sending clouds of dust over the targeted areas.

AFP footage showed camp residents walking cautiously through streets littered with burnt tyres and other debris.

Municipality workers and residents were already at work trying to salvage what they could.

Many residents compared the devastation to that in Gaza, where nearly 11 months of war have left much of the Palestinian territory destroyed.

"Today, we are just like Gaza, war or no war... (but) we are steadfast and the people of Gaza are also steadfast," said Nabil Abu Shala, another resident of Nur Shams camp.