Former aide's revelations cast doubt on Trump's Afghanistan withdrawal
Ex-US national security advisor alleges that Trump's pressure on the Afghan government to release thousands of Taliban fighters was a significant factor in the collapse.
New revelations from former aide cast doubt on Trump’s handling of Afghanistan withdrawal. / Photo: AP
August 31, 2024

A newly released behind-the-scenes account of Donald Trump's White House has cast doubt on his tenure as commander-in-chief, adding to the growing criticism from former generals who served during his presidency.

The latest insights, reported by CNN on Friday, come from Lt. Gen. HR McMaster, who served as Trump’s national security adviser.

In a departure from his previous reluctance to directly criticise Trump, McMaster took to television to assert that Trump bears partial responsibility for the chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal.

McMaster pointed to Trump's negotiations with the Taliban, which included pressuring the Afghan government to release thousands of Taliban fighters, as a significant factor in the collapse.

“What happened in these series of negotiations and concessions to the Taliban is we threw the Afghans under the bus on the way out,” McMaster said, providing a harsh critique of the strategy that preceded President Joe Biden's handling of the final withdrawal.

McMaster's remarks add to the criticism from other prominent military figures who served under Trump, including retired Marine Gen. John Kelly, Trump’s former chief of staff; retired Marine Gen. James Mattis, his former defence secretary; and Gen. Mark Milley, the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Amid these criticisms, more than 200 Republicans who previously worked for Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush, as well as prominent figures associated with former Sen. John McCain and Sen. Mitt Romney, have signed a letter urging their party to support Kamala Harris for president.

The signatories include high-profile names such as former George H.W. Bush chief of staff Jean Becker and Olivia Troye, former homeland security adviser to Vice President Mike Pence.

In his bid for re-election, Trump has continued to highlight the failures of the Biden administration, particularly focusing on the Afghanistan withdrawal.

