TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye denounces ‘Famagusta’ digital series for distorting Cyprus history
Turkish Foreign Ministry says that the series disrespects the memory of Turkish Cypriots who suffered during the 1963-74 period.
Türkiye denounces ‘Famagusta’ digital series for distorting Cyprus history
The statement says this misrepresentation strengthens Türkiye's commitment to its Cyprus policy. / Others
September 1, 2024

Türkiye has criticised the upcoming digital series called "Famagusta" for promoting Greek Cypriot propaganda by distorting historical events.

"This series constitutes a great disrespect to the cherished memories of the Turkish Cypriots who were massacred by the Greek Cypriot gangs between 1963-74," Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The statement says this misrepresentation strengthens Türkiye's commitment to its Cyprus policy.

"Such futile attempts to reflect the facts differently from what they are, further strengthen our determination to fight for our national cause of Cyprus."

"We commemorate our Cyprus veterans with respect and our martyrs with mercy," the statement added.

RelatedEU's 'disregard for realities' on Cyprus hinders solution: Türkiye
Recommended

Black Propoganda

Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar also condemned Netflix’s acquisition of the series, which he described as “black propaganda.”

Omer Celik, spokesperson for Türkiye’s Justice and Development (AK) Party, called it Greek Cypriot propaganda targeting Turkish intervention that brought peace to Cyprus island.

Ethnic attacks started in the early 1960s forced Turkish Cypriots to withdraw into enclaves for their safety.

In 1974, a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at Greece’s annexation of the island led to Türkiye’s military intervention as a guarantor power to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit