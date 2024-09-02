WORLD
2 MIN READ
RSF and Sudanese army fight in Darfur, killing 20 civilians
Civilians are caught in the crossfire between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces, with many killed and displaced.
RSF and Sudanese army fight in Darfur, killing 20 civilians
Air strikes and artillery shelling have caused widespread destruction and suffering. / Photo: Reuters
September 2, 2024

At least 20 civilians were killed in the city of Sennar and in Zalingei, the capital of Central Darfur State, in clashes between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Sudanese army aircraft bombed the Khamsa Dagaig camp in Zalingei, killing five people and injuring three others on Saturday evening, the General Coordination of Camps for the Displaced and Refugees, a civil organisation, said in a statement on Sunday.

In the southern part of the country, the Sudanese Doctors Network, a non-governmental organisation, reported that around 15 people were killed and several others injured due to RSF artillery shelling on the city of Sennar on Saturday.

"The indiscriminate shelling caused a humanitarian catastrophe by targeting a camp for displaced persons, who were then transferred to the city’s teaching hospital for treatment,” the statement added.

The Coordination of Resistance Committees in the city of El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur State, said in a statement that the RSF continued shelling the Abu Shouk camp for displaced people, with four shells hitting the camp.

Recommended

The army and the RSF have not yet commented on the incident.

The conflict in Sudan began in April 2023, triggered by disagreements between army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah al Burhan and RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo over the integration of the RSF into the army.

The conflict has led to a devastating humanitarian crisis, with nearly 18,800 people killed and millions displaced due to ongoing clashes.

RelatedSudan ceasefire talks kicks off despite army's absence
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm