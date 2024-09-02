Former childcare worker Ashley Paul Griffith has pleaded guilty to raping, sexually abusing and exploiting dozens of girls under his care in Australia and Italy.

It took Judge Anthony Rafter more than two hours to read out the 307 charges against Griffith in the Brisbane courtroom on Monday where several victims and their families had gathered, according to state broadcast ABC.

Police accused the 46-year-old of being one of Australia's worst ever paedophiles after the charges against him were made public last year.

Griffith was first arrested in 2022 for making child sexual abuse content. A year later he was charged with 1,623 offences against 91 children.

However some charges were dropped and the ABC reported that Monday's charges related to roughly 60 children. Many of the victims were under the age of 12.