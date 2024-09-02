Türkiye has achieved a record-breaking level of exports for August, reaching $22.1 billion with a 2.4 percent increase compared to the same month last year.

Trade Minister Omer Bolat announced on Monday that the foreign trade deficit, which is the difference between exports and imports, significantly reduced, dropping to $4.9 billion in August—the lowest level in 34 months.

According to official figures, Türkiye's imports in August declined by 10.8 percent, totalling $26.99 billion.

Over the last 12 months, Türkiye's rolling exports reached $261.97 billion, a 3.5 percent increase over the previous year, while imports fell 8.4 percent to $340.6 billion.

For the January-August period, Türkiye's exports amounted to $170.8 billion, up 3.9 percent compared to the same period last year. Imports during this period totalled $225.66 billion, marking an 8.7 percent decrease.