After closing the Ibrahimi Mosque to Palestinian worshippers, the Israeli army allowed thousands of illegal settlers to hold a concert and perform their rituals at the site in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron.

A video shared on social media platforms showed Israeli soldiers allowing the settlers to move some musical instruments into the Mosque.

The footage, likely taken by an Israeli settler or soldier, also showed soldiers helping bring some materials inside the place of worship.

Mosque director Moataz Abu Sneineh said that the Israeli settlers held a concert in the Mosque's courtyards “in a blatant violation of the places of worship and the privacy of Muslims."

"These practices and violations fall within the framework of exchanging roles with the colonists, as the occupation forces allowed them to bring in musical instruments and loudspeakers as part of imposing complete control over the mosque and its surroundings, at a time when Palestinians are not allowed to bring in the necessary supplies for the Mosque for maintenance and restoration," he told the official news agency Wafa.

The Mosque was opened to Palestinian worshippers early on Tuesday, according to Wafa.

Mosque's significance

Muslims attach great importance to the Ibrahimi Mosque, as they believe it was built above the tomb of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham).