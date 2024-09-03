WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israeli settlers hold concert, perform rituals at Ibrahimi Mosque site
A video shows illegal Israeli settlers moving musical instruments into the mosque after it was closed off to Palestinian worshippers.
Israeli settlers hold concert, perform rituals at Ibrahimi Mosque site
The Ibrahimi Mosque after Israeli officials hang Israeli flags on its fortification and put a menorah on it in Hebron, West Bank on September 02, 2024. / Photo: AA
September 3, 2024

After closing the Ibrahimi Mosque to Palestinian worshippers, the Israeli army allowed thousands of illegal settlers to hold a concert and perform their rituals at the site in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron.

A video shared on social media platforms showed Israeli soldiers allowing the settlers to move some musical instruments into the Mosque.

The footage, likely taken by an Israeli settler or soldier, also showed soldiers helping bring some materials inside the place of worship.

Mosque director Moataz Abu Sneineh said that the Israeli settlers held a concert in the Mosque's courtyards “in a blatant violation of the places of worship and the privacy of Muslims."

"These practices and violations fall within the framework of exchanging roles with the colonists, as the occupation forces allowed them to bring in musical instruments and loudspeakers as part of imposing complete control over the mosque and its surroundings, at a time when Palestinians are not allowed to bring in the necessary supplies for the Mosque for maintenance and restoration," he told the official news agency Wafa.

The Mosque was opened to Palestinian worshippers early on Tuesday, according to Wafa.

Mosque's significance

Muslims attach great importance to the Ibrahimi Mosque, as they believe it was built above the tomb of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham).

Recommended

Following the massacre of 29 Palestinian worshippers in 1994 inside the mosque by a Jewish extremist settler, Baruch Goldstein, Israeli authorities divided the Mosque's complex between Muslim and Jewish worshippers.

The UNESCO World Heritage Committee decided in July 2017 to include the Ibrahimi Mosque and the old city of Hebron on its World Heritage List.

RelatedUNESCO declares Hebron's Old City a World Heritage Site

Hebron is home to roughly 220,000 Palestinians and about 500 illegal Isareli settlers. The latter live in a series of Jewish-only enclaves heavily guarded by Israeli troops.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank amid a deadly Israeli offensive that has killed nearly 40,800 people in Gaza since October 7 last year.

At least 682 people have since been killed and over 5,700 others injured by Israeli fire in the occupied territory, according to Palestinian figures.

In a landmark opinion on July 19, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land "illegal" and demanded the evacuation of all existing settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

RelatedIsrael bars Muslim worshipers from Hebron's Ibrahimi Mosque during Passover
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control