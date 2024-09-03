The mayor of a French coastal town being used in a rescue operation said 13 irregular migrants have died after their boat ripped apart during an attempted crossing of the English Channel.

"Unfortunately, the bottom of the boat ripped open," said Olivier Barbarin, mayor of Le Portel near the fishing port of Boulogne-sur-Mer, where a first-aid post was set up to treat victims.

"It’s a big drama."

The boat sank off France’s northern coast and plunged more than 50 asylum seekers into the waters of the English Channel as they tried to cross it on Tuesday, and French maritime authorities said around a dozen people were recovered in critical condition.

The English Channel is a busy and often treacherous waterway. At least 30 asylum seekers have died or gone missing while trying to cross to the UK this year, according to the International Organization for Migration.

The prefecture said the boat got into difficulty off Gris-Nez point and everyone aboard ended up in the water.